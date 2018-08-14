Handing off infrastructure to the combined organization has allowed Hoff to focus more on his role as festival director, which he says is a welcome relief. “You’ve got 300 short filmmakers, and their friends and all their colleagues and people involved are sending emails and calling in… and once you’re in it, you’re in it,” he explains.

Spellman also believes it was a symbiotic union. “Brian said that he really got inspired and motivated to put on an animation festival after he saw what I did with Comic Con – how we just went for it – and it was a very nice thing to say,” Spellman explains. “So he’s come back to the show each year, and we’ve chatted about participation in advertising and animation festivals… long story short, right after my second festival, we sat down and talked, and we talked again…and he really wants to put his attention toward doing what he does well, which is curating great films.”

Their combined vision for the future includes a further evolution of the event to more of a pop-culture festival. “Together we both just thought – with where the pop culture genres are headed – it seemed that it was a great fit to come together and form one bigger festival,” Spellman says. “The goal is actually to make this a start of a pop-culture version of a South by Southwest, but skewing a bit more toward the geek world, if you will.”