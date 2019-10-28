Concierge of the Year Awards Marks 25th Year

Claudio Marfia and il Corso – Palm Springs hosted the 25th anniversary of the Concierge of The Year Awards recently.

The newly opened restaurant served a luscious multi-course meal paired with white and red Italian wine.

Each year members of The Desert Resorts Concierge Association nominate their choice for president. Kelly Gray of Grayse, Kelly McFall of Wilma & Frieda restaurant, and Richard Delaney of Babe’s BBQ & Brewery served as judges.

Kevin Janasak with the Kimpton Rowan Hotel in Palm Springs was selected as president. He received a check for $1,000 from Palm Springs Life and a concierge lapel pin with a diamond center courtesy of Raju Mehta, owner of El Paseo Jewelers in Palm Desert.

Also nominated at the Concierge of The Year Awards were Celina Adame, The Club at PGA West, and Kristen Hutzley, Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.

il Corso – Palm Springs

111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, #180

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-656-3770

ilcorsocv.com