Bruce Reifel, a concierge at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, received the prestigious honor of Concierge of the Year on Oct. 30 at the 24th annual Concierge of the Year Awards.

Raju Mehta, owner of El Paseo Jewelers, and Jerry Keller, owner of Acqua California Bistro, presented Reifel with a diamond pin plus a check for $1,000 from Palm Springs Life.

The elegant event featured hors d’oeurves and dinner hosted by Acqua California Bistro. This year’s nominees, in addition to Reifel, included Celina Adame, The Club at PGA West, and Patty Maverick, JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa. Each were selected for this honor by their peers.

Keller, owner of Acqua California Bistro and LuLu, Thomas Soule, city of Palm Desert, and Denise DuBarry-Hay, owner of Wildest Greens in Palm Desert, were event judges.

Davis Meyer, representing the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, thanked the concierges for their roles as special ambassadors to the valley’s tourism-dependent cities and presented all three finalists with congratulatory red-rose bouquets.

