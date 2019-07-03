He’s Good at Being Bad

He’s played serial killers, pedophiles and corrupt wardens. He never got to kiss the girl, and no one has ever asked him to take his clothes off. But Idyllwild resident Conor O’Farrell is a 30-year actor on stage and screen, who is best known for his bad guy roles on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000), The Pacific (2010 miniseries), and Game of Silence (2016).

O’Farrell admitted that he’s grown tired of the bad guy roles that have defined his career, and are now affecting his personal life. “I think it’s my Irish temper. I can go from 0 to 60 real quick, and it works for the bad guys,” O’Farrell says before a packed room at the Idyllwild Library recently, part of the library’s “It’s Showtime!” summer reading series.

O’Farrell’s CSI role as the undersheriff of Las Vegas brought some criticism on a CSI fan website after he killed off one of the regulars. “Some of the comments were, ‘This really stinks, and I hope he gets raped in prison,'” O’Farrell recalls. “Then somebody from Idyllwild tried to defend me by saying that I was a nice guy who reads stories to children at the library at Christmastime. The response was, “That’s sick!”

And when O’Farrell was coaching a soccer game in nearby Hemet, the other coaches asked to meet with him before the game began. They said, “We just saw you on TV last night as a pedophile, and we just want to make sure that was just acting, right?” “You’ve got to be kidding me,” was O’Farrell’s response.