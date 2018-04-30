Are we alone in the universe? A quick Google search of the question yields nearly 100 million results, from TED Talks and op-eds to studies in mathematical probability and algorithms. (Clearly, there’s plenty to discuss.) Contact in the Desert, dubbed “the Woodstock of UFOs,” has grown to become one of the most attended UFO conferences in the United States, drawing those looking for answers. Now in its sixth year, the event features four days of lectures, workshops, and panels covering crop circles, government cover-up conspiracies, and everything in between.

Some of the biggest names in ufology and extraterrestrial research — including George Noory, host of the nationally syndicated radio talk show “Coast to Coast AM”; Giorgio Tsoukalos of Ancient Aliens fame; and Laura Eisenhower, great-granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower — are slated to attend the 2018 event. Previously held at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center (chosen for its historical connection with UFO sightings), Contact in the Desert will carry on its colloquium on close encounters June 1–4 at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa. Here’s some essential reading before you go.