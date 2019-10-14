Timothy Jochen, M.D.

With three offices in Greater Palm Springs and more than 25,000 subscribers on YouTube, Contour Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center is one of the desert’s most well-established medical institutions. But it was only a few decades ago that founder Timothy Jochen was going door-to-door, Girl Scout–style (box of cookies included!), at Coachella Valley doctors’ offices in search of referrals to grow his then-one-room business.

“The community was so welcoming and supportive,” Jochen recalls. Now patients from across the valley — and around the world — rely on Jochen and his expert team for general dermatology and skin cancer surgery, as well as cosmetic procedures such as Botox, fillers, liposuction, facelifts, and eyelid surgery.

The doctor has his finger on the pulse of developments in the field, particularly potential cures for skin conditions like psoriasis and new treatments for eczema and melanoma. It’s this commitment to innovation that sets Contour apart, along with their focus on “making the employee experience exceptional,” Jochen says, “so they make a happy experience for our patients.”

Jochen compares his career in dermatology to winning the lottery. “We really make people feel better about themselves,” he says. “It’s a privilege to take care of people.”