Attendees at Contour’s Derby Day of Beauty donned their frilly hats reminiscent of attending the Kentucky Derby and enjoyed a fun day with great deals on the most popular beauty treatments to benefit a good cause.

Several live demonstrations showcased treatment options ranging from CoolSculpting, Sublative RF, Fraxel Laser and Profound radiofrequency and microneedling to the expert filler artistry of Dr. Timothy Jochen, who performed several live dermal filler injections.

Mary Gilstrap, a board member from Shelter from the Storm, expressed the organization’s gratitude as beneficiary of the day, receiving a $5,000 donation from Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center. She explained that Shelter from the Storm is the only shelter resource for victims of domestic abuse in the Coachella Valley, and that domestic abuse affects every socieo-econimc strata and ethnicity. To learn more about Shelter from the Storm, visit www.shelterfromthestorm.com.

Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center

42600 Mirage Road

Rancho Mirage, CA

760-423-4000

contourderm.com