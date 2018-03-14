Contour Dermatology Celebrates La Quinta Office Grand Opening

East Valley residents can receive world-class dermatology a little closer to home.

The long-awaited La Quinta office of Contour Dermatology officially opened March 3 with a ribbon cutting and concurrent Day of Beauty attended by more than 200 people. This is the third Coachella Valley office for the practice, which was founded by Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Timothy Jochen in 2001.

Representing the City of La Quinta were Mayor Linda Evans, Mayor Pro Tem Kathleen Fitzpatrick and Councilman Steve Sanchez. Chairman of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce Douglas Motz presented a certificate of recognition to Jochen, as did Kimberly Barraza from Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia’s office. Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff assisted with the ribbon cutting.

At the Day of Beauty event, attendees enjoyed special pricing on Contour’s most popular cosmetic treatments and skin care products and had a chance to watch several live demonstrations.

Part of the Contour Dermatology philosophy is to give back to the community, as Dr. Jochen and Contour Dermatology Executive Director Lee Erwin are known for their support of numerous non-profit organizations. They chose Old Town Artisan Studios as the beneficiary from the La Quinta Day of Beauty. The mission of Old Town Artisan Studios is to provide a positive art experience for all people, despite age, disability or financial disadvantage.

The $3,000 donation from Contour Dermatology will go toward supporting their summer programs. For more information about Old Town Artisan Studios, visit oldtownartisanstudios.org.

Contour Dermatology

46080 Jefferson St.

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-423-4000

contourderm.com