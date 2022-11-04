Contour Dermatology Welcomes Miss America

Contour Dermatology and the Coachella Valley each enjoyed a first recently when Emma Broyles, the 100th Miss America, became the first reigning Miss America to visit both the valley and the Rancho Mirage business.

Contour Dermatology was especially honored to have Broyles as a special guest at a recent “Day of Beauty,” as she is planning to pursue a career as a dermatologist after college.



While Broyles intends to pursue medical dermatology, she was excited to learn about the many treatments available under the umbrella of cosmetic dermatology. She became interested in dermatology as a teen, battling acne and dermatillomania, a skin-picking disorder. Ever radiant now, she is most willing to talk about her struggles with her skin and ADHD.

Contour Dermatology has been a long-time supporter of Shelter from the Storm, the valley’s only shelter for victims of domestic violence, and made a $5,000 donation to shelter from the event. The non-profit organization is looking to raise funds to build longer-term housing on a parcel of land they own near the existing shelter to help more victims of domestic violence. The shelter’s current accommodations house four families, up to 15 people.



Guests and Dr. Timothy Jochen got a little teary-eyed upon hearing the story of Ryann McMillon, a child survivor of domestic violence, who once stayed at Shelter from the Storm with his mother and brother when he was 12. McMillion now serves on the shelter’s board of directors, along with his wife, Dulce.

