Contour Dermatology’s holiday Day of Beauty helped patients face the holidays and the New Year with a brighter outlook by featuring just about everything on anyone’s cosmetic wish list.

Guests enjoyed special prices on Contour’s most popular procedures and skin care products and several live demonstrations such as CoolSculpting, combination therapy, facial fillers and the latest non-surgical treatment – Profound radiofrequency and microneedling.

Guests also were treated to a festive performance by the astounding Palm Valley Choir under the direction of Craig Gahnz-Kuhar. They delighted the audience with songs such as “Sing a Song of Joy,” “Carole of the Bells,” and a Hanukkah song – “Dai diddle Dai.” The event benefited Toys for Tots, and marines from the Twentynine Palms Marine Corp base also were on hand to greet guests and receive the overflowing bins of toy donations.

