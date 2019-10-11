Contour Dermatology Celebrates Day of Beauty, Hawaiian Style

The lobby of Contour Dermatology was transformed into a luau for Day of Beauty on Sept. 21. The well-attended event included people eager to learn more about various cosmetic procedures, watch exciting live demonstrations as well as receive special pricing on the top beauty treatments.

Many guests dressed in Hawaiian shirts and floral patterns to make it a colorful group, and each guest was adorned with a festive lei as they arrived. Carol Scott, CEO of the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, talked about the new “Dinosaurs – The Land of Fire and Ice” exhibit, other existing programs and the Lego Loft ,which will be opening soon for 7-to-10-year-olds.

A long-time supporter of the museum, Contour Dermatology made a $5,000 donation to benefit the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert. For more information about the museum, visit cdmod.org.

Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center

42600 Mirage Road

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

contourderm.com