coronavirus palm springs

Life in the Desert Goes On

As the coronavirus crisis takes an unimaginable toll on the Coachella Valley, this is how those who call the desert home are carrying on.

Staff Report Current PSL, Health & Wellness

coronavirus palm springs
Noah Jones cleans the Joseph McDonnell sculpture Locking Piece I at the Melissa Morgan Fine Art Sculpture Garden on El Paseo in Palm Desert.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY NATE ABBOTT
lamatadoragallery

Artist Colleena Hake performs a journal reading for a visitor at her La Matadora Gallery in Joshua Tree as part of her 17-day shelter-in-gallery performance  art piece.

bagdoumaparkcoachella

An empty basketball court in Bagdouma Park in Coachella.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant a shift away from indoor dining to takeout and pickup. A customer leaves with a takeaway from Bill’s Pizza in Palm Springs.

billspizzapalmsprings
pioneertownca

Lyndie Greenwood rides a four-wheeler near Pioneertown.

ranchomiragehighschool

Graduating seniors and staff celebrate during carside cap and gown pickup at Indio High School. The pandemic canceled the traditional high school graduation ceremonies.

Bike riders cruise past Desert Lodge in Palm Springs.

desertlodgepalmsprings
thermalca

Agricultural workers in Thermal.

farmersmarketpalmdesert

Santina “The Biscotti Lady” Pellegrino at the Certified Farmers’ Market in Palm Desert.

farmersmarket

Payment accepted at the Certified Farmers’ Market in Palm Desert.

empirepoloclub

Newsubstance’s Spectra art installation at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

traderjoespalmdesert

Since the pandemic began in March, standing in line has become the new normal. The line to enter and a shopper leaving Trader Joe’s in Palm Desert.

Frank Cazares and other volunteers at the C.V. Mask Project in Palm Springs.

cvmaskprojectpalmsprings

A woman and her dog stop for a rest in Palm Springs.

trampalmsprings

Tramway Road in Palm Springs.

monticelloparklaquinta

Monticello Park in La Quinta.

eisenhowerhealth

Drive-thru testing site at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.

melissamorgan

Melissa Morgan and her dog in Pioneertown.

A bike rider on Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

palmcanyondrive
covidtesting

Drive-thru testing site at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.

deborahhovel

Deborah Hovel takes a break from mask making at her Desert Star vacation rental property in Palm Springs.

palmspringsairport

Rental cars in the overflow lot at the Palm Springs International Airport.

palmspringsartmuseum

Palm Springs Art Museum.

skateboarderpalmsprings

A skateboarder flashes a heart symbol in Palm Springs.

emersonandfarrarpalmsprings
ranchomirageschools

An empty window at Emerson & Farrar Fine Jewelry in Palm Springs, and Rancho Mirage High School.

yuccavalleyoutdoorconcert

Jérémiah Levi Samson and Nicholas J. Sosa perform during a drive-in concert in Yucca Valley.

You May Like These Related Posts: