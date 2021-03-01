Take Off the Years

“If I could turn back time…” Although singer Cher’s plaintive cry is about lost love, it could easily apply to lost youth. Fortunately, a wealth of procedures supported by new technology can help anyone recapture the visual freshness of days gone by.

The time to think about doing something is now. “You’re only going to keep getting older,” says dermatologist Timothy Jochen, who heads Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center’s three Coachella Valley locations. “I believe the sooner, the younger, you start making cosmetic tweaks, the more natural it’s going to look. The patients who look the best are those who come in every six months for fillers or Botox or a laser treatment — little tweaks here and there. They consider it maintenance and they look like they never age. I keep them looking fresh and natural.”

The best plan is to pick a cosmetic surgeon you trust and stick with them as opposed to bouncing from practice to practice. “Find someone who can help you achieve what you want, give you a vision and work with you as you age,” Jochen says.