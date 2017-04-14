From her perch as assistant tournament director of the BNP Paribas Open for 35 years, Dee Dee Felich has seen the benefits of serving tennis to kids.

“When kids involve themselves, in any sport really, it’s not just about the exercise, but also the relationships and contacts outside of the classroom or the home,” says Felich, who stepped down from her BNP post in 2016. “And tennis, in itself, is a great sport for kids who like to be independent, while also providing that team element, depending if it’s singles, doubles, tournaments or high school tennis.”

During her tenure at the BNP, Felich was instrumental in growing a budding, pro tennis tournament in La Quinta into one of the most celebrated annual sporting events in the world. Her dedication to the sport will be celebrated April 23 when she receives the “You’re the Best” award at the Third Annual Rosie Casals & Jackie Cooper Team Tennis Pro-Am, held at Indian Ridge Country Club in Palm Desert.

The Casals & Cooper tourney — in conjunction with the Love & Love Tennis Foundation founded in 2015 by Hall of Famer Casals and former pro Tory Fretz – was created to help raise support for grassroots junior tennis programs in the valley, and to honor the memory of the late Cooper’s passion for growing the game.

“To have two people in Tory Fretz and Rosie — who are former players and very notable in the world of international tennis – it really is extremely humbling,” Felich says of her recognition.

Played in a round-robin format with doubles teams featuring local junior and professionals, the first two years of the event raised approximately $50,000 in funds for junior tennis programs across the Coachella Valley.