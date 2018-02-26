Outdoor beauty, relaxed lifestyle, ample space — this is why many of us choose to live in Greater Palm Springs. It’s also why so many of our friends and relatives who aren’t lucky enough to live here are constantly clamoring to visit.

Maybe you need a place to put those people up, work, indulge in your hobbies, or simply escape from your family (we’ve all been there), while adding valuable square footage to your home. What if you could build a detached guesthouse, office, or art studio, in a sleek, energy-efficient, contemporary design and with the permitting, planning, and construction taken care of for you? Los Angeles–based startup Cover is doing just that, designing its prefabricated backyard shelters in a very modern way: via algorithm.

Cover specializes in what its 24-year-old founders, Alexis Rivas and Jemuel Joseph, call “backyard living spaces” that range from 120 to 1,200 square feet. They can be configured as studios or one- or two-bedrooms, with optional bath and kitchen.

Prefab housing is nothing new — early models were created by the likes of Buckminster Fuller, and current California-based purveyors include Blu Homes, Proto Homes, and mnmMOD. Off-site manufacturing of easily reproducible housing materials in standardized sizes allows for low-cost production at an unwavering level of quality, as well as easy shipping and assembly.

Rivas and Joseph, who met while studying architecture at The Cooper Union in New York, set out to capitalize on such savings. “I worked for several high-end residential architecture firms,” Rivas notes, “and I realized that the majority of the costs and time that went into the traditional design process didn’t go toward the end product; it went toward coordination and engineering and design of one-offs. And I became interested in finding a way to make really high-quality designs accessible to a lot of people.