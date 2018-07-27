Here’s something you didn’t learn in school – Weekend Math. Unlimited Beer + Brunch = Living Your Best Life. The Ace Hotel and Swim Club hosts its seventh annual Craft Beer Weekend, Aug. 4-5, in Palm Springs.

Dive lips first into that sudsy beer foam starting at noon Aug. 4 where you can sip the liquid gold from over four dozen breweries, beer tastings, small bites, a live performance by Olden Yolk, DJ sets by Reverberation and tales of the trade by the brewers themselves. Just a smidgen of who will be in attendance: Thorn Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Co., Karl Strauss Brewing, La Quinta Brewing Co., and Smog City Brewing. No need to worry about bringing that extra pocket change, the price of your ticket includes unlimited tastings.

Nurse your golden hangover at the Aug. 5 Beer Brunch in the Commune where you are treated to six beer-inspired courses, each paired with a different brew from Mikkeller SD, plus one beer to start and one to finish. The menu is a classic farmhouse breakfast with a few quirky twists including Sun-dried Tomato and Avocado Pesto Soft Egg, Pigs in a Blanket in a puffed pastry with grape mustard, and Pannequet, a sweet crepe with whipped goat cheese, Tahitian vanilla bean, and blackberry compote. The brunch is a plated, sit-down meal.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the largest number of regional and local breweries to Palm Springs next weekend for our annual Craft Beer Weekend,” said Paul Patino, director of Food & Beverage at Ace Hotel and Swim Club and its restaurant, King’s Highway. “The unlimited tastings and food pairings for $35 is a great value and Sunday’s Beer Brunch is one-of-a-kind.”

Ace Hotel and Swim Club, 701 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-325-9900; acehotel.com

Craft Beer Weekend: Noon- 5 p.m. Aug. 4; Beer Brunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5.