Photographer Craig Deman has been shooting the desert for many years now. His black-and-white images show the dramatic contrast between land and sky.

“There’s only so many ways you can photograph the desert,” says Deman from his home in Palm Springs. He often looks to the desert for inspiration, and divides his time between Palm Springs and his working studio in Santa Monica.

To add interest to his desert landscapes, Deman would sometimes include props, such as a 1950s beauty shop chair with a hood. He dubbed the chair, “Marilyn,” after Marilyn Monroe, and would take the chair to obscure locations, such as the desert and city streets. The series took a few years to complete and spanned several states. The concept is similar to the famous book, The Red Couch: A Portrait of America, in which the photographers took a vintage red couch everywhere in the United States, from atop skyscrapers to down in the Grand Canyon.

Besides the “Road trip with Marilyn” series, Deman also shot a series on drive-ins in the desert. He liked documenting the historical significance of a dying business.

VIDEO: Artist Julia Curylo explains her “Chicks” series from her Poland studio. (Video by Julia Curylo).