Seeding the Culture

Governments and institutions play major roles in our lives, but their scope, agendas, and budgets typically confine them to nebulous space. Grassroots organizers, on the other hand, see what’s happening on the ground and put their energies into filling what they identify as gaping holes in the fabric of society. The groups profiled here capitalize on their specialties and capabilities, but a common thread runs through them all: Their leaders (1) aim to connect people not only to arts and culture, but also to other people and (2) feel driven to share what they love for the benefit of others.

“It never has been about the number of hours or the money,” says Musical Theatre University founder David Green. “I have witnessed such enthusiasm in people who have found joy in our projects.”

In a similar vein, Create Center for the Arts founder Debra Mumm says, “I don’t think it’s about me at all. It’s about an exchange of ideas, expanding horizons, and inspiring people — engaging them in their creativity.”

In speaking about the center, Mumm expresses a belief held by other arts and culture leaders in connection with their organizations:

“We can make a difference.”