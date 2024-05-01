Creative Ways to Serve Champagne at Your Wedding

Wedding planners report a massive resurgence in the classic Champagne tower, a spectacular stack of coupe glasses that fill as the happy couple pours a bottle of bubbly into the topmost cup. “It’s perfect in Palm Springs because it’s kind of a retro thing,” says Joey Lizotte of Artisan Event Floral Decor.

There are ways to modernize the trend, though: Trish Jones of The Walk Down the Aisle saw one couple swap the traditional coupes for playful, cactus-shaped margarita glasses.

Want to get even wilder? Here are five fresh ways to serve Champagne.