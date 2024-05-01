Creative Ways to Serve Champagne at Your Wedding

Champagne wall.
PHOTO COURTESY DETAILS DARLING
Wedding planners report a massive resurgence in the classic Champagne tower, a spectacular stack of coupe glasses that fill as the happy couple pours a bottle of bubbly into the topmost cup. “It’s perfect in Palm Springs because it’s kind of a retro thing,” says Joey Lizotte of Artisan Event Floral Decor.
There are ways to modernize the trend, though: Trish Jones of The Walk Down the Aisle saw one couple swap the traditional coupes for playful, cactus-shaped margarita glasses.
Want to get even wilder? Here are five fresh ways to serve Champagne.
Make it interactive and memorable.
PHOTO COURTESY DETAILS DARLING
The Secret Portal
Invite guests to “ring for Champagne” by setting up false walls and hanging a bell. When someone dings the bell, a white gloved hand emerges through an opening to bestow a glass of bubbly — the ultimate video-op and a fun surprise for your favorite people.
The Cart
Deceptively simple, a Champagne cart never fails to charm. In addition to being way cuter than an ordinary bar, Champagne carts can also play double duty. One of Jones’ clients flipped theirs into an espresso martini stand later in the night.
The Place Card
Lizotte calls this one the “sip and seat.” A wall of Champagne flutes tagged with names and table numbers guide guests to their chairs for the reception. Consider engraving the glasses with attendees’ names for a party favor that will last beyond the big day.
Champagne tower.
PHOTO BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO
Champagne cart.
PHOTO BY ASH GABES PHOTOGRAPHY
"The pour."
PHOTO BY LOS ÉBANO, COURTESY THE WALK DOWN THE AISLE
The Pour
Perhaps the most party-animal approved way to dole out sparkling wine? Jones recalls, one bride filled a porrón (a Spanish pitcher with a long, narrow spout designed for sharing wine among a group of people) with Champs de Provence and poured it into her friends’ mouths, right on the dance floor.