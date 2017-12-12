Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus Honors Donors, Students

A celebration of California State University San Bernardino Palm Desert campus founders, donors, and community partners led the fourth annual Founder’s Society Dinner Dec. 4 at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells.Medals of merit were awarded to those who donated $250,000 and higher, including Gil and Sherry Schroeder of The Schroeder Foundation, and R.D. and Joan Dale Hubbard.

There were 125 attendees, including Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Assemblyman Chad Mayes, Justice Douglas Miller, La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans, La Quinta City Council member Robert Radi, Indian Wells City Council member Dana Reed, Desert Sands Unified School District Superintendent Scott Bailey, Dick and Jan Oliphant, Ward and Pat Fredericks, Jean Carrus, Jody Parker, Sherrie Auen, Catharine Reed, Joe Wallace, Suz Hunt, Peggy Cravens, Al Jones, and Ogniana Masser. In addition, the university’s president, Tomás D. Morales, and provost, Shari McMahan, were in attendance.

The first class of University Legacy Scholars shared how they are “defining the future” by speaking about the university’s brand promises: Bold Vision, Coyote Pride, Affordable Excellence, Life and Career Readiness and Human Impact. The five Palm Desert campus students — Stephanee Sandoval, Adrian Martinez, Maria Morales, Kayla Robles, and Nicholas Conoway, — ranked in the top of their class from Coachella Valley high schools and were selected for their outstanding scholarship and leadership. Each has been awarded a four-year scholarship to support tuition and fees for an undergraduate degree at the Palm Desert campus.

The Palm Desert campus of Cal State San Bernardino is celebrating its 31st year of providing four-year degree opportunities in the Coachella Valley.