CSUSB Palm Desert Presents Mary Stuart Rogers Foundation Scholarships, Oct. 3, 2017

California State University, San Bernardino, presented scholarships to 14 upper-division undergraduate and post-graduate students enrolled at its Palm Desert Campus. The scholarships were awarded at an inspiring dinner and celebration held in the Flores Ballroom of the La Quinta Resort & Club.

The Mary Stuart Rogers Foundation has presented more than 400 scholarships to CSUSB Palm Desert students in the last 22 years.

A warm and genial cocktail reception was followed by a dinner for friends and family members of the recipients as well as a large group of dedicated faculty and staff of CSUSB from both the Palm Desert and San Bernardino campuses.

Dean Sharon Brown Welty of the Palm Desert Campus welcomed guests and introduced members of the Rogers family, who have been committed to scholarship giving since stepping in to helm the foundation in place of their mother and grandmother in 1995.

Tomás D. Morales, president of California State University, San Bernardino, commended the students, saying “community engagement is an essential part of their DNA. Coupled with high academic achievement, it is a requirement to qualify for a Rogers Scholarship. Each scholarship winner gave a short presentation to thank the Mary Stuart Rogers Foundation.

California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus

37500 Cook St.

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-341-2883

www.pdc.csusb.edu



Photography by Dimitri Halkidis