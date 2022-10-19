CSUSB Palm Desert Campus Celebrates 2022-23 Rogers Scholars

CSUSB Palm Desert Campus Dean Jake Zhu welcomed guests and introduced members of the Rogers family, who have been committed to providing scholarships to PDC students since 1994. Tomás D. Morales, president of Cal State San Bernardino, thanked the Rogers family for their continued support of our students for so many years.

Each scholarship recipient received a special ring and gave a short speech to thank the Mary Stuart Rogers Foundation and those in their life who have contributed to their success.

The 2022-23 Rogers Scholars are:

Melisa Rose Agresor – nursing

Pearla Jeanette Badena – liberal studies, integrated track

Paola Margarita Borjorquez – liberal studies, integrated track

Jordan Ann Bradley – psychology

Danny Boy Castaneda – nursing

Maribel Donis Castro – nursing

Lisa Halleck-Ellerbroek – liberal studies, integrated track

Nallely Herrera – nursing

Briana Marie Jandt – nursing

Fernando Juarez – criminal justice

Clarissa Livier Camacho – nursing

Beatriz Lopez Seym – liberal studies

Alexis Molina Gonzalez – nursing

Carrie Padojino – nursing

Mildreth Jatzuko Reyes-Borquez – psychology

Angel Sandoval – liberal studies, integrated track

The Mary Stuart Rogers Scholarship Fund was established to provide financial assistance to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus. The recipients must demonstrate a sincere commitment to their own personal growth, compile outstanding academic records, demonstrate leadership qualities and show a desire to serve their fellow students and communities. The scholarship is merit-based and only awarded to the top students at the campus.

Each year, the recipients of the scholarship are honored at a special reception where they meet John Rogers, the son of Mary Stuart Rogers, and his family. Since its establishment, the Rogers Scholarship has awarded close to $2 million to students at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus.