Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus hosted more than 150 people at its third annual “Keeping Our Brightest Stars” Scholarship Dinner at the Kimpton Rowan Hotel in Palm Springs. Al and Cathy Annexstad were honored for their support of higher education in the Coachella Valley and across the country.

The event raises the funds needed to support University Legacy Scholarships, which were created for deserving students who are graduates of high schools in the Coachella Valley and have excelled academically and in their community leadership.

The University Legacy Scholarship is a vision of the campus community to assure that the best academic talent emerging from local high schools has a robust educational opportunity in their community.

Through the fundraising achieved by the University Legacy Scholarship Dinner and community donations, the Palm Desert campus offers 10-15 scholarships each year that pay the full tuition and fees for selected students for up to four years.

California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus

37500 Cook St.

Palm Desert, CA 92211

760-341-2883

pdc.csusb.edu