Fine Dining at Home

COVID-19 has changed the way we live in a very short period of time. However, you can take steps to lighten up your self-isolation by jazzing up your dining table with linens, the good silverware and fine china, add a couple of candles, and place an order from one of your favorite restaurants.

Many are offering curbside service, so call it in, pay for it over the phone, and get it handed to you from the convenience of your car. Another great way to order is through PostMates, GrubHub and DoorDash, each with their own collection of restaurants, and UberEats offers grocery delivery as well.

Some places have come up with creative solutions for customers and for staff. Others have something new to offer. If your business is not listed below, and you are offering takeout please head over to our Facebook page (facebook.com/palmspringslifemagazine) and add your restaurant to the list in the Comment section so everyone can find you.

We’re living in very fluid time that changes day to day, so understand this list is by no means complete, but a starter. When in doubt, visit the restaurant’s website.

Restaurants OFFERING TO-GO, CURBSIDE SERVICE

Palm Springs

The Purple Room – Curbside pick-up for dinner is available 4-8 p.m. to take home and eat while you watch them live-stream their shows on Facebook for free: facebook.com/purpleroomrestaurantstage

purpleroompalmsprings.com

1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive

760-322-4422

Johannes – offering curbside takeout, or Uber Eats services from Noon to 7 p.m.

196 S. Indian Canyon Drive

johannespalmsprings.com

760-778-0017

Sandfish – use Postmates to get your sushi fix, or takeout.

1556 N. Palm Canyon Drive

sandfishps.com

760-537-1022

Jake’s – Lunch is available from Noon to 2:30 p.m., dinner from 5-7 p.m. Free delivery over $25 for lunch and $40 for dinner. Curbside pick up. Free delivery for lunch and dinner from Palm Springs to Rancho Mirage.

664 N. Palm Canyon Drive

jakespalmsprings.com

760-327-4400

849 Restaurant – Curbside pick up, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and 5-8 p.m. See special menu.

849 N. Palm Canyon Drive

eight4nine.com

760-325-8490

Pomme Frites – The French and Belgian restaurant is offering take out.

256 S. Palm Canyon Drive

pomme-frite.com

760-778-3727

Revel “Private House” – this is special. Owner Mindy Reed is concerned about how to help her employees and changed the name, for now, from Revel Public House to Private House because they are not accepting dine-in groups, but offering take-out. All profits go to the staff.

140 S. Palm Canyon Drive

revelps.com

760-325-9464

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen – Vegan food, order online, and pick up curbside, or pop in to pick them up. She says their vegan lasagna and Caesar salad are great comfort food for these times.

706 S. Eugene Road

ChefTanyasKitchen.com

760-832-9007