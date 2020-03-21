Fine Dining at Home

COVID-19 has changed the way we live in a very short period of time. However, you can take steps to lighten up your self-isolation by jazzing up your dining table with linens, the good silverware and fine china, add a couple of candles, and place an order from one of your favorite restaurants.
Many are offering curbside service, so call it in, pay for it over the phone, and get it handed to you from the convenience of your car. Another great way to order is through PostMates, GrubHub and DoorDash, each with their own collection of restaurants, and UberEats offers grocery delivery as well.
Some places have come up with creative solutions for customers and for staff. Others have something new to offer. If your business is not listed below, and you are offering takeout please head over to our Facebook page (facebook.com/palmspringslifemagazine) and add your restaurant to the list in the Comment section so everyone can find you.
We’re living in very fluid time that changes day to day, so understand this list is by no means complete, but a starter. When in doubt, visit the restaurant’s website.
Restaurants OFFERING TO-GO, CURBSIDE SERVICE
Palm Springs
The Purple Room – Curbside pick-up for dinner is available 4-8 p.m. to take home and eat while you watch them live-stream their shows on Facebook for free: facebook.com/purpleroomrestaurantstage
purpleroompalmsprings.com
1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive
760-322-4422
Johannes – offering curbside takeout, or Uber Eats services from Noon to 7 p.m.
196 S. Indian Canyon Drive
johannespalmsprings.com
760-778-0017
Sandfish – use Postmates to get your sushi fix, or takeout.
1556 N. Palm Canyon Drive
sandfishps.com
760-537-1022
Jake’s – Lunch is available from Noon to 2:30 p.m., dinner from 5-7 p.m. Free delivery over $25 for lunch and $40 for dinner. Curbside pick up. Free delivery for lunch and dinner from Palm Springs to Rancho Mirage.
664 N. Palm Canyon Drive
jakespalmsprings.com
760-327-4400
849 Restaurant – Curbside pick up, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and 5-8 p.m. See special menu.
849 N. Palm Canyon Drive
eight4nine.com
760-325-8490
Pomme Frites – The French and Belgian restaurant is offering take out.
256 S. Palm Canyon Drive
pomme-frite.com
760-778-3727
Revel “Private House” – this is special. Owner Mindy Reed is concerned about how to help her employees and changed the name, for now, from Revel Public House to Private House because they are not accepting dine-in groups, but offering take-out. All profits go to the staff.
140 S. Palm Canyon Drive
revelps.com
760-325-9464
Chef Tanya’s Kitchen – Vegan food, order online, and pick up curbside, or pop in to pick them up. She says their vegan lasagna and Caesar salad are great comfort food for these times.
706 S. Eugene Road
ChefTanyasKitchen.com
760-832-9007
Rancho Mirage
Dringk – here’s another location offering a different experience. You can purchase soups in mason jars, and lasagna, and more from their menu. They suggest you follow their Instagram and Facebook pages for updates.
71800 Highway111
dringkbar.com
760-888-0111
Joyce’s Sushi – One of the staples for Thousand Palms workers, and Rancho Mirage fans. They are offering to-go options and curbside pick-up.
36101 Bob Hope Drive, E1
joycessushiranchomirage.com
760-202-8186
Food Preparation
V Wine Bar – Cheese and salami plates, and bottles of fine wine. Curbside service available. 2-7 p.m. daily
600 E. Tahquitz Way
vwinelounge.com
760-668-9665
SMW Inspired – Chef Stephen Wambach, who came to the desert to help open the rooftop restaurant at the Kimpton Rowan, has transitioned to his own business, SMW Direct, a delivery service with everything you’ve come to expect from his food.
smwinspired.com
Crafted Kravings – Matty Mcfleen has had his catering company for five years. He’s providing sushi platters as well as other freshly sourced items he turns into delicious meals for those who are housebound, or just want something new.
Chefmattymcfleen.com
442-400-1653
Katherine King – “Everyday gourmet to-go: breakfast, lunch and dinner.” King has been around for 16 seasons. Curbside offered.
36891 Cook St., Unit 8, Palm Desert
760-285-4115
Katherine-King.com
Wabi Sabi Japan Living – provides most of the food basics for Japanese cooking with over 100 different packaged food products. They are offering individual shopping appointments before or after store hours. Free local delivery.
258 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
wabisabijapanliving.com
760-537-3838
FOOD, WINE, LIQUOR DELIVERY
Bouschet Palm Springs – offering pickup or delivery, and partners with UberEats.
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 22
bouschet.com
760-327-7701
CANNABIS
West Coast Cannabis Club – offers home delivery, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
74425 Highway 111, Palm Desert
westcoastcannabis.club
760-636-0827