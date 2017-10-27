Looking back on a decade of “pushing the envelope” with provocative production concepts and challenging plays, making do with cramped quarters, and building sets in a storage unit, Dezart Performs artistic director Michael Shaw says he feels most fulfilled in bringing world and West Coast premieres to the desert.

But Shaw is not resting on his laurels. His hopes are high as the Palm Springs–based theater company embarks on the start of its next decade.

“I want our own theater!” he exclaims, with a hearty laugh. “I want a 250-seat theater, with a shop and a backstage…” He says he loves his job. “I have the freedom to create and serve a community that is clamoring for the type of work that we do. I’m constantly looking for the latest new play. I try to bring rare pieces here. Pieces that have just closed off-Broadway.”