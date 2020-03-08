Dreams Come True

“I have always loved eating, and I’ve always loved the taste of food. The next step to that is figuring out how you can make it,” says Curtis Stone, the Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur known for Take Home Chef, Top Chef Masters, and Top Chef Junior. “I’m fascinated by cooking.”

The Melbourne, Australia, native stepped behind the line professionally at age 18. “I wasn’t really enjoying my apprenticeship,” he admits. “You get all the shitty jobs when you’re an apprentice; there’s not much creativity going on.” That’s when he read White Heat, a cookbook and autobiography by bad-boy British prodigy Marco Pierre White, who in 1994 (four years after releasing the book) became the world’s youngest chef to earn three Michelin stars.

“It’s interesting to think that you can write a book and literally, on the other side of the world, change someone’s life with it,” Stone muses. “He was just this really interesting, intense character who stopped at nothing but perfection. He broke all the rules. I was so taken with that book that I decided to pack my bags and head to the U.K. and go work for him … I got a working holiday Visa. I found somewhere to stay on my second day, and I walked in the back door of his restaurant and asked for a job.”

“Then put an apron on,” White told him.