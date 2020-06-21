Food Chain

To be sure, the COVID-19 pandemic altered lives worldwide and muddied many possibilities for diving into a new decade with a bounty of enthusiasm. Despite all of that, one local date farmer and a prominent restauranteur managed to plant some creative seeds for a fruitful venture.

Mark Tadros, president of Aziz Farms, and Tony Marchese, owner of Trio Restaurant and co-owner of AC3 Restaurant + Bar, were having a casual conversation during the height of the pandemic when they realized that between shelter-in-place measures and businesses screeching to a sudden halt, local farmers must have an abundance of produce.

Another stellar thought followed: What if they joined forces and reached out — not just to the farmers but to Coachella Valley residents as well.

The birth of CV Harvest Box followed.

“I think it’s something that we definitely needed out here,” Tadros says. “The farmers out here were taking a beating like I was and we realized that food service is very impactful to the farming community because a lot of fresh produce goes to restaurants, whether it’s lettuce and tomatoes for hamburgers or something like eggplant going into Chinese and Italian restaurants. The lack of those sales was really impacting our farming community.”

“We thought this would be a great service during social distancing — keeping people out of the stores and safe,” Marchese adds. “I did a little survey in my database and 80 percent of the people said they would pay for produce and two weeks later, CV Harvest box was born and now we have more than 200 deliveries a week.”