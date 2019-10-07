A Link to the Future

The Starting Line Tom Kirk is the executive director of the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG), a regional planning agency that coordinates government services across the Coachella Valley. He’s also the driving force behind the CV Link. And he would like to tell you an emotional story about his personal connection to bike paths and how that motivates this work, but he can’t. “Part of me wishes I could say my young son is in a wheelchair and I could shed some tears,” he says. “But there’s none of that.” So where did this idea come from? First, you should know that Kirk, who has lived in the Coachella Valley for about 22 years, has a background in regional planning and transportation engineering, working as a consultant for private developers and government agencies. When he came to this area, it was for a role at CVAG. He followed that with a few years at the helm of the Salton Sea Authority. About 10 years ago, Kirk returned to CVAG to run the organization. Then came the intersection of intentional planning and serendipity. Kay Hazen, who serves on the Desert Healthcare District board, asked Kirk if he knew anything about a trail plan for the Coachella Valley. At that time — around 2009 — the district had been investing a fair amount of money to address childhood obesity. Perhaps the healthcare district could really sink its teeth into a regional bike plan? “They sponsored programs in local schools,” Kirk says. “But they never made a major investment in facilities to get people off of their butts, into their sneakers, and out into the streets.” Kirk’s research led him to a project from the Desert Recreation District, which included a study of potential bike trails through the Coachella Valley. One plan involved the All American Canal of Coachella; another ran along Dillon Road. A third plan, then called the Whitewater River Trail, seemed the most promising. “What we needed was a true artery to bring life into all parts of the valley,” Kirk says. The Sentinel Energy Project, a plan for a natural gas power plant to be built in an unincorporated area near Desert Hot Springs, was simultaneously happening. An assembly bill allowed for the power plant to be approved as long as the environmental impacts were mitigated with a $53 million fund. That money could have been used anywhere within the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s boundaries, which stretch as far as Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as San Bernardino and Riverside. Kirk and other local leaders were determined to keep the money here. When the funds were approved to stay in the Coachella Valley, the next question was: How should they be used? “My contribution to that was to say we’ve got a project called the Whitewater River bike trail,” Kirk recalls. “Perhaps it could be even more than a bike trail.”

The valleywide pathway will enhance public health, safety, and mobility and stimulate economic activity, according to an independent health impact assessment.

Gaining Traction When the Whitewater River Trail was envisioned, the plan was for sections of asphalt that would be pieced together over decades, eventually forming a bike trail. But Kirk’s vision was bigger and more ambitious, essentially supersizing the notion of the bike path and making it more appealing for pedestrians and accessible to small electric vehicles, like golf carts. One night at the CVAG office, Kirk held a mini conference with Hazen, then–Riverside County Supervisor John Benoit, and a six-pack of beer. “By the time we left, we took this idea of a relatively narrow asphalt bike path,” Kirk says, “and were on our way toward building a project that could appeal to a wide cross-section of our population and visitors.” CVAG had already been examining the capacity constraints along Highway 111. There were also growing concerns about the number of bike and pedestrian accidents. Gary Lueders of Rancho Mirage was among the early champions for a safe road alternative in the Coachella Valley. In 2006, he was president of the Desert Bicycle Club and became involved with a grassroots effort for a bike path, an advocacy group that morphed into Friends of the CV Link. “I’ve been cycling since the 1970s, and I’ve seen it change over the years.” Lueders says. “Cars are getting more frantic. There are more distracted drivers.” What motivated Lueders to take action was the 2007 death of Kim Raney, a 26-year-old cyclist from Seattle who was killed on Highway 111 while vacationing in Palm Springs. “That really got my attention,” Lueders says, choking up as he speaks. “It shouldn’t be that way.” The goal with the new multi-use trail is “treating the users on that path as a priority,” Kirk says. “Given how many bike and pedestrian accidents were happening, we thought it was a high priority to get the bikers and pedestrians off the streets.” In 2013, there were 17 pedestrians killed by collisions with vehicles in the Coachella Valley. That increased to 19 pedestrian fatalities in 2018, which is consistent with a rise in such deaths across California. Supervisor Benoit became a strong proponent of the expanded idea, then called Parkway 1e11, now CV Link. (Benoit didn’t live to see the project come to fruition. He died in December 2016 from pancreatic cancer.) “Hundreds of pedestrians and cyclists have been injured or killed while trying to navigate the valley’s busy roadways,” Benoit wrote in his message for the 2016 Coachella Valley Blueprint for Action. “CV Link will provide a safe, free route through our community and connect them to jobs, schools, and public parks.” Initially, CVAG received enthusiastic support from all the desert cities. “This notion of a trail down the Whitewater River has been around for a long time, so that part wasn’t new,” Kirk says. “What was new was our commitment to get it done quickly, and to get the funding and make the project happen. Certainly, we didn’t expect the kinds of challenges that we’ve ended up with, nor did I expect to secure $100 million as quickly as we did.” Here’s where the money came from: CVAG was awarded $17.4 million from the emission mitigation fund. CVAG committed $20 million of regional transportation funding to build the project, and about $20.7 came from the State Active Transportation Program. Kirk also got a commitment of $10 million from Desert Healthcare District and secured $12.6 million from Federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funds. Additional money came from the California Strategic Growth Council ($1 million), Riverside County Parks ($750,000), a Bicycle Transportation Account Grant ($748,500, which was secured with Cathedral City), and a Caltrans Environmental Justice Grant ($291,000, secured with Palm Desert). The CV Link Conceptual Master Plan, developed based on feedback from the community and input from healthcare organizations, businesses, environmental groups, and the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, was approved in February 2016.