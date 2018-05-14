CVRep Theater Begins Building its New Home in Cathedral City

Cathedral City took a major step toward becoming a “destination for both the performing arts and visual arts,” with the groundbreaking of the Coachella Valley Repertory Theater on May 7 at the site of the former IMAX Theater.

“The valley will be a better place for people today and in the future to be exposed to creative and educational programming,” said Ron Celona, founding artistic director of CVRep Theater. “This makes for a smarter, more sensitive and caring community. This is what the valley needs.”

CVRep, currently housed in Rancho Mirage, will provide theater, music, dance, and educational programs at the new location starting in 2019. Guests were given guided tours of the site, and plans for the n220-seat theater were on hand for perusal.

“Cathedral City is a prime location between Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage where people from all over the valley can get to easily,” Celona noted.

Guests raised paddles during an auction to raise funds for the project. Palm Springs restaurant Eight4Nine donated a party for 100 guests, as well as providing wine, champagne, and hors d’oeuvres throughout the event. Frasca Jewelers donated a stunning necklace valued at $9,000; San Francisco’s Hotel G offered up a three-night stay; and Princess Cruises provided a cruise valued at $3,000 in honor of Rancho Mirage resident and The Love Boat star Gavin MacLeod, who was in attendance. Photographer Michael Childers donated his time and talents.

Keisha D. belted out jazz songs throughout the evening.