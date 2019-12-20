Breakthrough to the Big Screen

Erivo is a Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress who burst onto West End and Broadway stages in The Color Purple and has taken the big screen by storm. In 2018, Erivo made her film debut in Bad Times at the El Royale, and also starred in Widows. She rounded out the year with a 2019 BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nomination for her exceptional work in film and on stage.

Her upcoming film credits include the sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking, from director Doug Liman, John Ridley’s Needle in a Timestack, and the musical take on the American folk tale of Rip Van Winkle. On the television side, Erivo will star in her first television project, the HBO series “The Outsider,” based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. The series will premiere Jan. 12.

She is currently in production as Aretha Franklin in the next installment of the Emmy-winning global anthology series “Genius: Aretha.” This upcoming season will be the first-ever, definitive and only authorized scripted limited series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul set for a spring 2020 premiere on National Geographic channels in 172 countries and 43 languages.