Joint Venture

So, it was your dream investment?

CB: It had a lot of potential, but we closed on March 16, 2020, right before COVID. We were concerned about our plan [for a vacation rental] and wondered if we should we make it a long-term rental.

ST: Our initial thought was, “Circle the wagons.” But we talked it over and it became our COVID project.

CB: Once we made that decision, we went full steam ahead with the design.

What was the home’s condition?

ST: It was a time capsule. It was structurally sound and had the natural exposed-wood ceilings that thankfully hadn’t been whitewashed.

CB: It was like The Golden Girls. It had a lot of deferred maintenance, from roof work to pool work, that we were willing to overlook because of the characteristics of the house.