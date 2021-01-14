Hit the Books

When did you become interested in midcentury architecture?

I was around it at school. I first started collecting rare photo books from around the world, and then that led to architecture. Since moving to Palm Springs 11 years ago, I sort of picked up the architectural part of collecting books. And that’s how I amassed this collection. And I still buy from time to time.

How did you begin creating a space to sell your books?

I previously had a very small section of books actually in a church store, curated. I only had about a dozen, and I called it the Dan Chavkin collection. It’s kind of cheeky because you know, like who’s Dan Chavkin? And then Brandon Hoskins, the co-owner of the Shops at Thirteen Forty-Five, knew about it. And we talked and he said they had this section here available. He asked if I would you like to do the same kind of thing, but on a slightly larger scale. I’m more conscientious of what’s out there and what maybe would be good for this space. And I didn’t want to do brand new books. There are venues in town that sell brand new coffee table books. I thought this was just a little bit more unique and interesting.

Talk about some of the items you have for sale.

There is an old stock of lights designed by Bill Curry, who was a pretty well-known midcentury lighting designer in the 1960s and ‘70s. And I’ve been working with one of his relatives, and she has basically, like all of his archives, because he died prematurely in the 1970s, and his lighting went out of business after his death. She has a stock of a lot of his lights. So I’m selling these for her. It comes with the original boxes and everything, and they’ve never been used, so it’s pretty great.

Here is a Beautiful Homes and Gardens in California (by Weisskamp Herbert) from 1964. And it’s just an incredible survey of midcentury in California at that time. It just runs the gamut. It’s kind of a rare book, not too many copies out there. So I have it priced accordingly. A good portion of the books are kind of on the slightly pricey side. Like this one is really, really hard to find. From 1954 there is Houses, Interiors, Projects by Harry Seidler, who is an Australian modernist architect. And it’s just a really great book. It comes with a slip case.