Creating a Catalyst

Logs of cypress, redwood, sugar pine, oak, olive, and cedar arrive to Dan John Anderson as just that: hunks of raw nature poised to fulfill the artist’s intention. Carved wood sculptures — some strengthened with applied patchwork — emerge from his studio as stools, objects, and totems.

On two occasions, Anderson has participated in a collaborative Joshua Tree dinner party where guests found their places among his work-of-art seating. The first of these remote events took place 10 years ago when Anderson was still living in Portland, having studied at Oregon College of Art & Craft and co-founded the Von Tundra art and design collective.

That was “pre these kinds of phenoms,” he says. The experience of guests activating the space within the context of his art prompted his move to the High Desert, where he worked with fellow artists Andrea Zittel and Alma Allen before establishing his own full-time practice.

“I feel like I’m just getting started, and I hope to keep it that way,” Anderson says. “I feel good and grateful for the opportunities in front of me.”