PSL: What was it about that?

KS: It had everything — glamour, show business, sport, and art. It was expressive and therapeutic. It involved all the things that I loved and enjoyed from all the other sports, but it had it all in one. I loved it. But I never thought it would be my main thing. I went to law school. That was my stable idea of what my career should be.

PSL: Fascinating.

KS: But dancing always stayed there. It’s hard to walk away from doing what you love.

PSL: Why do you think America is so enamored with DWTS and dance, in general?

KS: I think it’s always been there — that fascination. It’s been there in history — Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Cyd Charisse, Gene Kelly. They were the biggest things. Before anything else, they were dancing. But everything rotates. It comes full circle. Dancing took a backseat a little bit to some of the other art forms, but now, thanks to DWTS, and some of the other TV shows, dancing is back as its own form of art. It’s a good era to be a dancer. I also think, deep inside, we are great dancers — we want to learn.

PSL: What can we expect in this outing?

KS: You get different artists from different shows. The shows that everybody loves — those people come together. And it’s the holidays. To this day, I still think something awesome is going to happen around the holidays. You can feel the spirit of the holidays in this show.

PSL: Was there any dancer that truly inspired you?

KS: One of the biggest inspirations for any dancer in the world was Michael Jackson. He was able to transcend, not just specific regions, but the whole world. And all of that happened before we had the Internet and social media. He did all purely with his talent and his ability to connect with people. He was one of the biggest pioneers in the movement of dance. And Isadora Duncan — she truly inspired me.

PSL: And what is your favorite kind of dance?

KS: It’s not so much the dance, but the music. If I have the most inspiring piece of music to perform to, I just live in that moment.

Dance To The Holidays, 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, 32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 888-999-1995; hotwatercasino.com/dance-to-the-holidays.