You’ve got a meticulously landscaped yard with immaculate garden furniture and a crystal-clear pool. One problem: That eyesore of a grill sticks out like a brown patch in a manicured lawn.

It took an architecturally inspired furniture designer to remedy this situation. This is no Bud Lite “bro”-becue — Phoenix-based Daniel Germani has designed an outdoor cook station, the ASA-D2, that rivals any sleek indoor kitchen in terms of beauty.

A collaboration between architectural surfaces company Cosentino and Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens, the ASA-D2 is a heavy-duty steel station with Dekton countertops and stainless cabinetry. It comes in four finishes, including Trilium (shown here), which replicates the look of aged and oxidized steel. There’s also a finish that mimics white Calacatta marble — a perfect accompaniment for your Saarinen Tulip table — or high-gloss white or black. The piece sports a Caliber grill with a fully retractable “disappearing” lid.

The cook station is part of a planned collection of flexible, freestanding modules that will include refrigeration, bar, and storage units. Your outdoor kitchen won’t come cheap: The ASA-D2 starts at $30,000, so you might want to have someone else pick up the meat. But with a grill this sexy, what you cook is almost beside the point.