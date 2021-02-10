Attention Grabber

Daniel Kaluuya portrays Fred Hampton in the film, Judas and the Black Messiah, which begins streaming Feb. 12.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF YOUTUBE
Daniel Kaluuya’s gripping performance of the late Black Panther leader, Fred Hampton, in the film, Judas and the Black Messiah, has earned the actor the International Star Award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
“Daniel Kaluuya delivers a powerful performance in his latest role as assassinated Black Panther leader Chairman Fred Hampton,” says Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.
Past recipients of the International Star Award include Antonio Banderas, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan.
Kaluuya joins this year’s previously announced honorees Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award) and Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award), Leslie Odom, Jr., Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award), the cast and director from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Vanguard Award), Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award), and Viola Davis (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress).
The Festival and Film Awards Gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year’s great performances. Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees scheduled on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.
Judas and the Black Messiah follows FBI informant William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) as he infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Kaluuya). O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons). Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback).
Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands? The Warner Bros. film is directed by Shaka King. The film was named one of the top 10 films of the year from the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute, and Kaluuya received Supporting Actor Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Award nominations.
Daniel Kaluuya
Kaluuya gained widespread international recognition for his lead role as Chris Washington in Jordan Peele’s 2017 genre hit Get Out. His acclaimed performance earned him Best Actor nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Gotham Awards and Independent Spirit Awards, and a win for Best Actor at the NAACP Image Awards and a BAFTA Award for Breakthrough Actor, among others. In 2018 he embodied another milestone role, as W’Kabi, the leader of Wakanda’s border tribe, in the Oscar-winning Black Panther. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, breaking numerous box office records.
Next seen as the lead in Netflix’s upcoming fantasy film, The Upper World, Kaluuya previously produced and starred in Universal Pictures’ crime drama Queen & Slim, opposite Jodie Turner-Smith, which earned him an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture; and starred in Steve McQueen’s Widows opposite Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson and Michelle Rodriguez. Additional film credits include Johnny English Reborn, Welcome to the Punch, Kick-Ass 2 and Sicario. Kaluuya is also well-known for his British television roles in Skins, Black Mirror, Psychoville, The Fades and Danny Boyle’s Babylon.
• READ NEXT: Variety to Honor Director Steve McQueen, Top 10 Directors to Watch.