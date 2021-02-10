Attention Grabber

Daniel Kaluuya’s gripping performance of the late Black Panther leader, Fred Hampton, in the film, Judas and the Black Messiah, has earned the actor the International Star Award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“Daniel Kaluuya delivers a powerful performance in his latest role as assassinated Black Panther leader Chairman Fred Hampton,” says Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

Past recipients of the International Star Award include Antonio Banderas, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan.

Kaluuya joins this year’s previously announced honorees Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award) and Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award), Leslie Odom, Jr., Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award), the cast and director from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Vanguard Award), Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award), and Viola Davis (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress).