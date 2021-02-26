Fine and Mellow

“I didn’t want to spend too much money getting rid of stuff,” he explains. “Because the film is set in the 1930s, I wanted to find blank canvases, so we didn’t have to remove a bunch of modern signs or whatever. Billie Holiday was about a $35 million movie. We had to be more creative about how we attacked scenes: Maybe this one is inside instead of out because of the weather? Can we find a mortuary near a nightclub? Those are the sorts of questions I have to ask as a production designer.”

For the Coachella Valley native, Hollywood still feels like a world away from where he grew up in Rancho Mirage. It’s partly why he keeps a home here with his wife and family when he’s not working elsewhere. (“When I’m back,” he says, “I love to just hop on my mountain bike or my motorcycle and drive into the desert to escape city life.”) Surprisingly, filmmaking wasn’t his original career destination. Dorrance’s penchant for drawing, tinkering, and building initially led him to a career in the commercial world. Everything changed when he nabbed a job at the famed set-building company Scenery West in L.A. and crossed paths with production designer Thomas E. Sanders. “Luckily, I’d learned how to draft in high school, so I’d work with art directors who’d come in and need help laying out their sets because they didn’t know how to draft,” says the Palm Springs High School grad. “One of those guys, Tom Sanders, branched out and took me with him as his assistant art director.”

One of Dorrance’s early projects was Spielberg’s 1991 fantasy epic Hook starring Robin Williams as Peter Pan and Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook. The $70 million behemoth was filmed across multiple soundstages. “It was like a theme park,” Dorrance says of the massive set pieces. “We built all of Hook’s ship with a dock next to it. There were nine different stages filled with sets. We’d have celebrities come by with their kids just to see what we built.”

Dorrance’s career in world building hasn’t been without pitfalls. He had a tough time working on The Maze Runner film franchise in South Africa, where he was commissioned to bring the dystopian sci-fi world of the James Dashner novels to life. “I found South Africa very challenging,” Dorrance says. “It’s not known as a big filming location. We were barely getting the sets done — biting our nails while painting the night before. There were so many nights I wasn’t sure if we were going to make it for camera, which you just don’t do in this business. I had a lot of sleepless nights on that one.”