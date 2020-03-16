Crowd Pleaser

Taking the casual barbecue station to a level of culinary excellence, Danny Zhou designed his outdoor kitchen for comfort, beauty, and catering to a crowd.

Set back from the pool’s edge, the patio dining area seats 10 around a teak table paired with a bench and six chairs — all customized to complement the space. “The wood has been specially treated for the heat so it survives in the desert,” says Zhou, who owns the Dosooz furniture showroom in Palm Desert. “Along the back wall, we integrated Viking appliances made specifically for outdoor use, including a dishwasher, ice maker, and refrigerator.”

The Rancho Mirage home Zhou shares with his wife, Sherri, and their children is a frequent site of poolside entertaining for family and friends. The family’s Chinese New Year celebration each January or February welcomes up to 30 guests for an indoor-outdoor, day-to-night bash, complete with traditional dishes.