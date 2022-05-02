Designing a Healthier Tomorrow

Even if you’ve never watched a home renovation television show you've most likely heard the familiar design refrain about “bringing the outdoors inside.” But it's a concept very few people associate with the often impersonal environment of many health care facilities. That's just one of the numerous reasons why the ongoing redesign and expansion of DAP Health's 13-acre campus is so unique.

“One of the cornerstones of our designs is bringing nature inside and blurring the line between outdoor and indoor to welcome the idea of hope and health,” says Maria Song, a partner at the Palm Springs-based Interactive Design Corporation (IDC), the architectural firm overseeing the expansion.

This integral connection between design and health outcomes has been the focus of DAP Health‘s approach since its founding in 1984. The internationally-known interior designer Steve Chase, who succumbed to AIDS in 1994, was involved with the design of DAP Health's original facility as well as the social service wing and main hallways of their current location.