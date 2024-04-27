DAP Health Honors Local Humanitarians at The Chase

More than 1,300 attendees assembled at the Palm Springs Convention Center on March 30 to celebrate the 30th iteration of DAP Health’s annual fundraising gala, The Chase (also known as the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards), presented by Desert Care Network. The event also toasted the 40th anniversary of DAP Health, raising more than $2.3 million for the organization in the process.

The joyous evening began by inviting guests for a photo-op on the blue carpet — a color honoring healthcare workers — which led to a silent auction and cocktail reception once the program began.

For the first time since 2021, the affair was held indoors, where nine worthy local honorees — major donor Mark Adams, entertainer and patient Keisha D., board member Dr. Frank Figueroa, board chair Patrick Jordan, 100 Women major donor group co-founder Dr. Terri Ketover, Steve Chase business partner Michael Kiner, Partners for Life major donor group founder Andy Linsky, volunteer psychotherapist Tori St. Johns, and Get Tested Coachella Valley project director Susan Unger — who played a pivotal role in DAP Health’s success over the last four decades were jointly presented with the 2024 Community Legacy Award.