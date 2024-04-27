DAP Health Honors Local Humanitarians at The Chase

Barry Manilow entertains guests.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAVID A. LEE
More than 1,300 attendees assembled at the Palm Springs Convention Center on March 30 to celebrate the 30th iteration of DAP Health’s annual fundraising gala, The Chase (also known as the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards), presented by Desert Care Network. The event also toasted the 40th anniversary of DAP Health, raising more than $2.3 million for the organization in the process.
The joyous evening began by inviting guests for a photo-op on the blue carpet — a color honoring healthcare workers — which led to a silent auction and cocktail reception once the program began.
For the first time since 2021, the affair was held indoors, where nine worthy local honorees — major donor Mark Adams, entertainer and patient Keisha D., board member Dr. Frank Figueroa, board chair Patrick Jordan, 100 Women major donor group co-founder Dr. Terri Ketover, Steve Chase business partner Michael Kiner, Partners for Life major donor group founder Andy Linsky, volunteer psychotherapist Tori St. Johns, and Get Tested Coachella Valley project director Susan Unger — who played a pivotal role in DAP Health’s success over the last four decades were jointly presented with the 2024 Community Legacy Award.
DAP Health board member and gala chair Kevin Bass.
Terri Ketover’s 2024 Community Legacy Award recipient slide.
While part of the night was spent looking back at DAP Health’s past achievements, most of it focused on the future, detailing how the organization will continue to evolve to protect and expand healthcare access for members of the diverse communities it serves. Without a doubt, the much-needed funds earned during the night will pave the way to reach that goal.
In honor of DAP Health’s dual milestones, Barry Manilow presented a never-before-seen 75-minute set created for the gala that will never be repeated. Audience members leapt from their tables, gathering at the foot of the stage to enjoy more than a dozen classic smashes, between which the star played tribute reels for each honoree.
DAP Health CEO David Brinkman being interviewed on the blue carpet by chief of brand marketing Steven Henke.
DJ Bob Scatch during the cocktail reception.
Guests gather for a plated dinner during the presentation.
Fund the Need with auctioneer Dale Johannes and surprise guest, actor (and past host of The Chase) Michael Urie.
DAP Health COO and four of her colleagues — 120 combined years’ worth of dedication to the mission.
Presenting sponsor Desert Care Network CEO Michele Finney.
Barry Manilow performs.
Manilow on the piano.
Manilow and the nine 2024 Community Legacy Award recipients.