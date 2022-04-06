Coming Out

“Everyone is going to get to socialize more, with a program that is light on the talk, and heavier on the entertainment and fun,” says Nevins. “We are all long overdue for a celebration together - and 'The Chase' will deliver just that!”

Palm Springs Life spoke further with Henke about "The Chase", the event’s history and DAP Health.

How does it feel to have the event back in-person?

I think The Chase has, since its beginning, really been an opportunity for the community to come together. It's one of those events that just marks the calendar, and it has been now for 28 years. I think when it fell off the calendar during the pandemic, it left a big gap because it's like a holiday.

It sets the tone for the year. What we’ve heard from the community is they are hungry to get together again to reconnect. They've been isolated for two years. Now there's a lot of energy around getting back together and seeing friends, and supporting the organizations, ours and others, that are so important to this community.

How have the last two years impacted the decisions on creating this gala?

With DAP being one of the first spaces to open a COVID clinic, we were very mindful of safety. That's why last year we chose to televise our gala entirely virtual. This year, we wanted to make sure that it was outdoors, so that anybody who didn't feel quite comfortable inside, would be included in the event and feel very safe doing that. As a healthcare organization, I think we have a special responsibility, to make sure that we're setting the right tone.

How important is an event like this for the community?

This event is so important because when people attend this event, it reconfirms their commitment to health equity. It reconfirms their commitment to health justice. These things are important. I think this community cares deeply about their fellow neighbors having access to a quality of life, and to comprehensive care.

That's the work that DAP has done for the entire history of the organization. First as Desert AIDS project, and now as DAP Health. The name change really was a signal that the doors are open to more than just HIV Specialty Care. That is the core of what we do. That is our mission. But our broader mission is the health and well-being of the entire community, and particularly underserved communities.