Vision Forward: Building a Healthier Tomorrow

In 2018, we at DAP Health launched our ambitious Vision 2020 Capital Campaign to raise $20 million to embark upon a much-needed, major campus expansion that would enable us to grow our programs and services, thereby increasing the number of clients we provide for annually.

By the time COVID-19 blindsided all of us in early 2020, we’d already raised $13.5 million and built two of our four new clinics. To come to the immediate aid of our newly challenged community, the campaign was paused.

Vision 2020 has morphed into a new 10-year plan titled Vision Forward > Building for a Healthier Tomorrow. By enlarging our physical footprint, we will be in better programmatic position to fulfill our mission, which remains to ensure the health and well-being of every member of our community — so that each may experience their most fulfilled life. When Vision Forward is actualized, DAP Health will have to capacity to grow from 10,000 people served today to 25,000 people.

Now, we again turn to the Coachella Valley’s most generous philanthropists to help raise the remaining $6.5 million needed to finish this effort.

Many view and experience the Coachella Valley as a sublime oasis. But for others, that pristine picture is far from reality. Many neighbors — people of color, people living with HIV/AIDS, people living in poverty, and trans individuals, many of whom have yet found their way to DAP Health — wrestle daily here with pain, sadness, and desperation.

Because a community can only be as strong as its weakest member — as healthy as its sickest — it’s crucial that we join forces so that barriers to health and wellness are abolished. After all, is it not the duty of those standing tall to lift up those who have fallen?