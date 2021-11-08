True to His Vision

Growing up in rural Tennessee, Daryl Thetford never thought being an artist could replace a more traditional way to make a living. After working in the community health industry, he and his wife, Dana Shavin, both felt burnt out. They had artistic inclinations throughout their lives but doubted their ability to survive off it.

After befriending another couple interested in art, they were introduced to the world of art shows and galleries, and learned what it took to make a successful body of work. They took the risk and quit their jobs to pursue this new dream full-time.

Now, Daryl Thetford’s work has been commissioned across the United States. From Tennessee to New York City to Los Angeles, and the Coachella Valley for this year’s La Quinta Art Celebration., Nov. 11-14 at the La Quinta Civic Center. The La Quinta Art Celebration will feature 200 artists’ work and offer daily live entertainment, gourmet dining from local restaurants, and premium drinks. Daryl’s work can be found at booth 318.

Daryl has contributed and commuted to this event over the past 8 years. “Most of my pieces are too big to fit in a car,” he laughs, “so I like to use it as an excuse to make a trip out.” While Thetford always creates a new collection each year for the art celebration, Daryl has challenged himself out of his comfort zone to create intriguing pieces for this year’s show.

Palm Springs Life discusses Thetford’s art in this year’s celebration and what to expect in his future pieces.