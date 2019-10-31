It’s Not Just A Date

It’s no secret: the Desert Cities know how to throw great parties. The Date Harvest Festival looks to be no exception. Even in its freshman year set for Nov. 9, it’s a high-octane event packed with great musical acts, celebrity chefs, culinary vendors providing delicious, adventurous food and drink, a ferris wheel, and a Veteran’s Rec and Resources tent.

“We love the fact that it’s Veterans Day weekend,” says Mark Tadros who produces the festival with marketing guru Michelle Tully. “There’s a whole component that focuses on honoring our military. Mission Veterans, the VA, Disabled Veterans of America, and five other veterans groups have compiled a really cool group of resources for veterans to be able to sign up for during the event. Even eligible active-duty service members can sign up for different things.” In a show of respect, military personnel need only show identification to gain admission.

Tadros and Tully’s altruism doesn’t stop there. Friday night, before the festival, there is an opportunity to attend the Date Harvest Charity Dinner in downtown Coachella on the library lawn. The five-course meal with wine pairings will begin at 6 p.m. with all those gorgeous stars twinkling overhead. All proceeds benefit FIND Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in the Coachella Valley. In fact, the entire festival is about giving back – every ticket sold translates into five meals for the food bank.

The fest runs noon to 10 p.m. Nov. 9 at Rancho Las Flores Event Venue at Van Buren and 48th Avenue in Coachella. The gorgeous space, backdropped by majestic mountains at every turn, has been used as a park and soccer field, but Tadros saw it for what it could be: a bustling outdoor event space. There’s plenty of room for a stage, an artisan tent, the veteran’s tent, the ferris wheel, food trucks, and Date Dealer’s Row where local farmers display and sell their dates. The middle of the space is all about lawn seating so you can see the musical acts and the guest chefs on the stage.