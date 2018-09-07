It’s not as if it hadn’t been tried. When Father Junipero Serra and his Franciscan brothers conquered California for God and Spain, they brought with them seeds and cuttings to grow grapes, wheat, figs, and dates. While the descendants of those original date palms populate the state, the missions where they were planted were too near the coast to be productive. The one exception was San Ignacio in Baja California, an arid region that provided optimal conditions. Agricultural entrepreneurs tried the experiment again during the Gold Rush, speculating that dates would be the perfect food to feed prospectors looking for the next mother lode. But, again, the imperfect climate, the random nature of pollination, and the decade required to come to full production resulted in another failed experiment.

On paper, they had it right. Dates would have been an ideal food for the 19th-century West. It is, in fact, an almost perfect food. Rich in vitamins and minerals, its high sugar content is a potent source of energy. It also alleviates an array of human ailments, especially constipation, a constant complaint among early settlers whose diet consisted of bacon, wild game, beans, and fried dough. Cultivated dates are thought to have originated in western Pakistan around 7000 B.C. and in early Neolithic cultures throughout the fertile crescent from Egypt to Mesopotamia. The largest variety of cultivars originated in what is now Iraq. Along with figs, dates have long been the staple food of the Middle East, and today annual world production is approximately 8.5 million metric tons with Egypt, Iran, and Saudia Arabia the leading producers.

The change in the date’s California future came about in the 1890s when philanthropist Barbour Lathrop enlisted a young botanist named David Fairchild to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to embark on a new career as a global plant explorer. Ever since the Great Famine in Ireland, in which an estimated 1 million people died and another 2 million emigrated because of a blight that destroyed the single cultivar of potatoes planted on the island, agriculturalists in developing countries urged diversification, both for the safety of the farmers and the economy but also to use the vast resource of land to develop profitable exports.

Over the next few decades, Fairchild introduced hundreds of new plants to the United States, including avocados, quinoa, and kale. He also investigated date varieties across North Africa and the Middle East. While Fairchild was gathering dates, a research station was set up near Indio to study the feasibility of planting dates and citrus on top of the newly discovered aquifer. It took a decade, but by 1915 the word was getting out that the Coachella Valley was ideal for one of the world’s most ancient and beloved foods. Today, the valley is responsible for more than 95 percent of the date production in the United States.