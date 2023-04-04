Dates for Dinner: Coachella Valley Restaurants That Highlight the Desert Fruit

When you think of Greater Palm Springs, you likely visualize our top crop without even realizing it: dates. They grow on our swaying palm trees. California is responsible for 90 percent of the country’s dates, according to the Los Angeles Times, and much of that farming happens here in the Coachella Valley. Naturally, this sweet and healthy treat makes an easy choice if you’re looking to sample regional cuisine at a local restaurant.

Date Almond Smoothie

Bowl of Heaven,

Palm Desert

Coachella Valley dates pair with almond butter, vanilla almond milk, cinnamon, bananas, and strawberries in this deliciously vegan alternative to a date shake. Try it with a strawberry drizzle on top.

Risen Dough With Date Jam

RD RNNR,

La Quinta

Perfect for sharing, this housemade artisan bread marries well with savory-yet-sweet pairings including fresh date jam, olive-oil-fire-roasted bell peppers, and thick balsamic glaze.

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

Trio Restaurant,

Palm Springs

This appetizer is a Coachella Valley staple. In Trio’s variation, crisp applewood-smoked bacon enrobes six locally grown dates with a touch of gorgonzola. For an optional hit of heat, they’re served with roasted jalapeño aioli.

Pear, Date & Feta Salad

Vue Grille & Bar,

Indian Wells

Tasty dates dance with mixed greens, candied walnuts, feta cheese, and chunks of pear in this light and leafy salad, tossed with a fresh scratch-made citrus vinaigrette.

Toffee & Date English Sticky Pudding

Copley’s on Palm Canyon,

Palm Springs

The sweet stuff gets even sweeter at this Palm Springs institution, which serves the moist sponge cake, made with finely chopped dates, à la mode with chef Andrew Copley’s homemade Tahitian vanilla ice cream.

what’s up with dates?

Learn more about the desert’s favorite fruit at datesaregreat.com.