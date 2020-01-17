“As a human, you can’t become another human,” says performer David Brighton. Coming from him, those words function less as obvious statement of fact and more as a reminder: Brighton hasn’t actually transformed into David Bowie — but he’s come pretty darn close.

As frontman of Bowie tribute act Space Oddity, Brighton takes audiences on an odyssey through the artist’s stunningly diverse career. “We cover as many of David Bowie’s characters,” he says, “as we can possibly fit in a two-hour show.”

He will bring the act to the desert at Modernism Week’s opening night party on Feb. 13 at the Palm Springs Air Museum.