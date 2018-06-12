Tucked behind the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs is an open space that eventually will become underground parking for a mixed-use building, part of the downtown redevelopment project.

Over the next two years, however, “The Sand Pit,” as it’s been dubbed by locals, turns into a sandbox for art — beginning with 10 fiberglass babies, each one more than 11 feet long, almost 9 feet tall and weighing between 200 and 300 pounds.

They are the work of Czech sculptor David Cerný. He started his “Babies” series in 1994 for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Ten more were installed in Prague in 2000, crawling up the sides of the massive Brutalist Zizkov Television Tower. Three, cast in bronze, live on the lawn outside Prague’s Museum Kampa.