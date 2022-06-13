When he was much younger, Cathedral City resident David Damian Figueroa recalls his Mom was working as a secretary at a recycling center in southern Arizona. While looking outside the window by her desk one day, she spotted a pair of boys hiding near a wash. They were immigrants looking for their slice of the American dream.

“She came home with these two young boys. They were about my age, and they looked very weathered, very sad, and very distressed,” Figueroa recalls. His Mom took the two boys to where some farmworkers lived, and got them settled there with a job.

“She told me later what she had done, and I was just so impressed by that. My mom with a sixth grade education who spoke broken English.”

Years later when she passed away, Figueroa recalls a large turnout at her funeral. “She wanted to be buried in the cotton fields (in Buckeye, Arizona). People talked about all the things she did for them. When she would share her food, she would babysit this one, she would drive a car for that one. All kinds of things. I was like, “I want to be that. I want to be my Mom.”

Figueroa, who spent his early years in the agricultural fields with his Mom, has taken his life in a variety of directions including activist, community organizer, storyteller, poet, filmmaker, and music producer. The latest mission for Figueroa is the publication of his second book, El Oz, a children’s tale that also features a strong female character, Dolores, in an Hispanic adventure that pays homage to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which was published in 1900 and the first in a series of Oz books by L. Frank Baum. It was later renamed The Wizard of Oz in later reprints.

Figueroa chats with Palm Springs Life about the book’s inspiration, why he is organizing a Barnes and Noble tour to get the book into more family’s hands, and what other female role model plays a major part in his life.