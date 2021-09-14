Playing into the Sublime

He would birdie the first four of the five par threes on the course — he hit his first four shots to three feet, five feet, two feet, and two feet. After the last one, playing partner Jeff Maggert turned to Duval and said, “I didn’t know we were playing par-two’s today.”

The reality of a 59 really started to settle in, according to Duval, on No. 16.

“I hit it to two feet,” he says, “and suddenly, I was 11 under par with two holes to go.”

No. 17, a par-three tucked against a hill where, in later years in the tournament, bighorn sheep would meander down the mountain during play and stand and graze between the tee and the green. There were no sheep that day, only big pressure for Duval. His nine-iron stopped 20 feet from the hole and he left himself five feet for par.

“I knew, to have any chance at 59, I’d have to make that one,” Duval says.

He did, and the rest is history. No. 18, was a par five, with water guarding a narrow green on the left. An eagle three was his only chance, and so he took it. He drove it 320 yards, hit a five-iron 218 yards that stopped six feet to the left, and rolled in the little right-to-left putt.

“I was screaming for it to go in,” he says.

The player who writer Bonk described as “normally as emotional as granola” pumped his fist in triumph, then did it again. The banana-yellow shirt was hanging out in the back, but at that moment, nobody was deducting style points.

Duval had a place in history, one that should, soon, land him in the International Golf Hall of Fame. He had a 59. He achieved a golfing come-from-behind bordering on the impossible, and had done it on a day of magic that would make even Houdini proud. Duval would go on to replace Tiger Woods at No. 1, when Woods was at his best and nearly impossible to knock off the top. Duval would win the 2001 British Open (his only major championship) three strokes ahead of runner-up Niclas Fasth and then fade a bit from the scene, as injuries infringed on all the perfect angles and flow of one of the best swings in the game.

Duval remains quiet and introspective but as articulate and reasoned a golf broadcast commentator as there is. His work with the Golf Channel and ESPN has drawn praise for his ability to analyze and comment on the current game and its players. That quiet manner, often misunderstood as a player, has carried him well in a broadcast career where, often, the louder and less conventional you are, the more attention and better jobs you get.